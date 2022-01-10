Cowen Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $150.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

