Cowen Initiates Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

IOT opened at $22.50 on Monday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

