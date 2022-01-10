Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CR stock opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

