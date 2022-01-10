Credit Suisse Group Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.79.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$34.66. The firm has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.30.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

