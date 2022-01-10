Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.53.

CS stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

