CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

