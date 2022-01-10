Critical Review: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.03 billion 0.17 $80.00 million $0.89 8.87

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 10.40% -18.63% 9.71%

Volatility & Risk

Holley has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $14.79, indicating a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Holley’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Holley on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

