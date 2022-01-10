CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $16.02 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $815.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $203,205. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

