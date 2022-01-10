Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $109.54 on Monday. Crown has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

