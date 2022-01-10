Cryder Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 11.1% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $222,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

