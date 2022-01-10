CSFB Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.71.

CNQ stock opened at C$59.76 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$28.67 and a twelve month high of C$59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,845,982.83. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,329 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,056.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

