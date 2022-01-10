CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.51 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

