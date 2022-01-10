Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.00 and last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 7259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.