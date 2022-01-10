Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $11.95. 6,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

