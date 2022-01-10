Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 3.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.88. 13,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

