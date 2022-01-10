Curran Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,720. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.89.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

