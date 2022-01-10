Cyclub (CYCLUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.04 Million

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Cyclub has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $99.04 million and $18.78 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.00 or 0.07324338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,847.20 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,140,616 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

