CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CONE opened at $89.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.