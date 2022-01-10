Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% during the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 252,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of DJCO opened at $374.00 on Monday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $415.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.09.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.