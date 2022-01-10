Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $49.96 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

