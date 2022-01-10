Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 30 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMERCO by 26.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 2,496.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 44.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,853,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $701.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $725.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.49. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $448.48 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

