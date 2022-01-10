Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 42.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

