Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in UGI by 6.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

