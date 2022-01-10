Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,597 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after buying an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,740,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.