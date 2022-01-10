Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tuya by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tuya by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 972,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 999,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $1,801,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUYA opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

