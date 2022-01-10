Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$14.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

