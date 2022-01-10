Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$14.48 during midday trading on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.