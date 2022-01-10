DEEPSPACE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,031.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $42,031.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00084339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.81 or 0.07324763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.40 or 0.99684343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003070 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

