DeHive (DHV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $195,400.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $579,376.58 and $195,400.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00087070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.55 or 0.07270226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,037.35 or 0.99760495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003078 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

