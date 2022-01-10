Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 232,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

DKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $42.54 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. The business had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,935,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

