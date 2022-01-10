Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.91 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Dent has a total market cap of $311.83 million and approximately $35.91 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

