DeRace Market Capitalization Tops $102.10 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00006463 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $102.10 million and $5.09 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.86 or 0.07390001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,726.25 or 1.00160098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003115 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,850,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

