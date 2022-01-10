Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,470 shares of company stock worth $15,583,698. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.