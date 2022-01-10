Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Plug Power stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

