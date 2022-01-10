Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €29.50

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. AXA has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

