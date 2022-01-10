Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €12.20 ($13.86) price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,501,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,529 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.