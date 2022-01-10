DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $15.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

DKS opened at $109.31 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.