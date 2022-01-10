DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Truist

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $161.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.
Shares of DKS traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $147.39.
In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.