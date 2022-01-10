DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Truist

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $161.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Shares of DKS traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

