Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Update

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DMS opened at $4.47 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

