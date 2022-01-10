Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE: DDL):

12/30/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

12/29/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

12/24/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

12/21/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

12/17/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

12/14/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

12/3/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

12/2/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

11/24/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

11/22/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

11/19/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

DDL traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) Limited alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.