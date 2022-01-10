Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

DIOD stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 394,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Diodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

