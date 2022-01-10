Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.58) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday.

DLG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 292.60 ($3.94). The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 276.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.94.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

