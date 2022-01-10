Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.