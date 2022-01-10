Disciplined Investments LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,438. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.