Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

