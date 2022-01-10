Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $54.69. 8,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.50%.

