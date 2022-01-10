Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 2,041 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $37,039,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,540. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.47 and its 200-day moving average is $181.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

