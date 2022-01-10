Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DISCB stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.