Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $53.21

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $50.86. Docebo shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 1,130 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. boosted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

