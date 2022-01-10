DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

